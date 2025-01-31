Mayor-President names four finalists for Lafayette Police Chief

Four men have been selected to proceed through the process to select a permanent Lafayette Police Chief.
Earlier this week, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board approved the scores of the six people who took the test - and all of them passed.
Today, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has named the candidates advancing to panel interviews.
The following individuals will move forward in the selection process:
- Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department
- Tom Burnside, Special Agent, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, Washington, DC
- Cpt. LeJon Robert, New Orleans Police Department
- Cpt. Paul Trouard, Lafayette Police Department
Candidates will participate in in-person panel and administrative interviews in the coming weeks. A final selection is expected to be announced by the end of March 2025.