Mayor-President names four finalists for Lafayette Police Chief

Four men have been selected to proceed through the process to select a permanent Lafayette Police Chief.

Earlier this week, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board approved the scores of the six people who took the test - and all of them passed.

Today, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has named the candidates advancing to panel interviews.

The following individuals will move forward in the selection process:



Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department

Tom Burnside, Special Agent, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, Washington, DC

Cpt. LeJon Robert, New Orleans Police Department

Cpt. Paul Trouard, Lafayette Police Department

Candidates will participate in in-person panel and administrative interviews in the coming weeks. A final selection is expected to be announced by the end of March 2025.