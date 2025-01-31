Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Mayor-President names four finalists for Lafayette Police Chief

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
Posted

Four men have been selected to proceed through the process to select a permanent Lafayette Police Chief.

Earlier this week, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board approved the scores of the six people who took the test - and all of them passed.

Today, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has named the candidates advancing to panel interviews.

The following individuals will move forward in the selection process:

  • Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Lafayette Police Department
  • Tom Burnside, Special Agent, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, Washington, DC
  • Cpt. LeJon Robert, New Orleans Police Department
  • Cpt. Paul Trouard, Lafayette Police Department

Candidates will participate in in-person panel and administrative interviews in the coming weeks. A final selection is expected to be announced by the end of March 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.