Mayor issues statement on store closure

The recently opened Dollar General store in Scott is currently closed for code violations.

The Advocate reported that the store was closed last week.

We reached out to Scott Mayor Jan Scott Richard, and he sent us a statement indicating the city had suspended the store's occupational license because of a failure to maintain the site - and local and corporate management's failure to respond to the city.

Some of the violations included "landscaping, tree maintenance, litter control, drainage and detention pond upkeep, and the overall appearance of the site."

We've reached out to Dollar General to see if they have any response.

Here's the mayor's complete statement:

The City of Scott has established standards and expectations that are intended to protect the quality of life, appearance, and integrity of our community. As a governmental entity, it is our responsibility to enforce the ordinances, rules, regulations, and conditions approved by the City Council fairly and consistently for all businesses operating within our city.

When a business is granted approval to develop and operate, particularly within or adjacent to a neighborhood setting, there is an obligation and expectation that the property will be maintained in accordance with the commitments and conditions under which it was approved. This includes landscaping, tree maintenance, litter control, drainage and detention pond upkeep, and the overall appearance of the site.

Unfortunately, despite repeated communication and opportunities to address these concerns, the property has not been maintained to the standards required by the City of Scott. The condition of the site and the lack of responsiveness from both local management and the corporate office are unacceptable.

The City supports business growth and values partnerships with the private sector. However, those partnerships must be reciprocal, and compliance with council decisions, city ordinances, and applicable regulations is not optional.

For that reason, the suspension of the occupational license will remain in place until the outstanding deficiencies are corrected to the satisfaction of the City and assurances are made that these standards will be maintained moving forward.

Our administration will continue to uphold the standards our residents expect and deserve while working professionally and fairly with all businesses operating within the City of Scott.