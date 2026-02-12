Mardi Gras: Where to go when you need to “go”

LAFAYETTE — Mardi Gras brings floats, beads and music to the streets, but many people forget about one staple until they need it.

Lafayette Public Works will have more than 100 portable restrooms available along the parade routes in Lafayette.

According to Deantra Polk, general manager with Potty Girl, many of the portable restrooms along the parade route belong to the woman-owned business.

“You will see Potty Girl. I get calls, like, ‘I see y’all all throughout the city," Polk said.

While many people may be hesitant to use portable restrooms, Potty Girl's sales manager and VIP rep, Danielle Coleman, says their goal is to maintain clean portable toilets. After each parade, the restrooms are cleaned.

“Our guys are out there cleaning. They’re restocking, they’re getting it back to that, you know, initial state, how when we first put them out there," said Coleman.

Their ultimate goal is to ensure people feel safe to use their portable restrooms.

“A lot of people think about portable toilets and they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t really want to use those. Well, we don’t want them to have that experience when they see Potty Girl. They want us to be like, “Oh, that’s Potty Girl! I can use that. I can bring my children,” Coleman said.