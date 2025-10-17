Man living in Lafayette accused of taking part in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A man currently living and working in Lafayette is accused by federal prosecutors of taking part in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Lafayette, first obtained by ABC News and the New York Times, Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi provided, attempted to provide, or conspired to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Al-Muhtadi was arrested on charges stemming from his alleged participation in the attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where around 60 people were killed and 19 kidnapped, according to the criminal complaint. His alleged victims included multiple American citizens, the complaint said.

Proseuctors said Al-Muhtadi was a member of the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which coordinated with Hamas to carry out the attacks on Israel.

According to the criminal complaint, Al-Muhtadi entered the U.S. on September 12, 2024, via Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Prosecutors said he lied on his visa application in order to enter the country.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more details.