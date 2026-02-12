Man found dead in Lafayette driveway; investigation underway

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Winsor Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 5:04 p.m. after a report of an unresponsive man lying in a driveway. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators remained in the neighborhood as they worked to gather information and look for answers. No details about a suspect or what may have led up to the incident were released Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the LPD app or the P3 Tips app.