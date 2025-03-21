Man arrested on child porn charges was an LPSS sub

A Lafayette man booked with multiple child pornography and animal sex abuse charges this week was, until the day of his arrest, a substitute for the Lafayette Parish School System, records show.

KATC investigates got a tip that Brandon Needham, 33, was a sub for the system. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked with multiple counts of sexual abuse of an animal and pornography involving juveniles following a joint investigation of state and local law enforcement.

We asked LPSS for the public records, and they told us that Needham started as a day-to-day substitute as a teacher or paraprofessional. That means he was only in a classroom for a day or two at a time; he wasn't a long-term substitute.

He started in September with LPSS, and subbed 58 times at nine parish middle schools and at nine parish elementary schools, the records show.

During the period he was available as a sub, there were 105 instructional days.