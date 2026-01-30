Man arrested again for seeking diaper changes

A man has been booked for the third time, accused of lying to health care workers to get his diaper changed.

Rutledge Deas IV, 35, was arrested on Grand Avenue by Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit detectives and booked with human trafficking.

Throughout the investigation, detectives determined that Deas posed as an individual seeking a nanny to assist with the care of a person with special needs. After making contact with the victim through an online platform, the victim was directed to a residence in Lafayette. Once at the residence, Deas portrayed himself as the special needs individual and required the victim to perform tasks consistent with infant and toddler care, including diaper changes, troopers say.

Deas was arrested in Jefferson Parish in 2019 and in 2021 for the same alleged crime.

In 2021, State Police said that they had arrested him in 2019 for posting "as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child. In December of 2020, Deas plead guilty to the charges related to this investigation and was placed on probation."

On December 20, 2021, detectives began a second investigation after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors. In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers. As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs, troopers said.

As a result of that investigation, detectives got an arrest warrant accusing him of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking. Records in Jefferson Parish show he pleaded guilty to human trafficking in October 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with nine years suspended. He was ordered to serve five years of probation following his release from prison, records show.

The current investigation remains ongoing, and additional victims are possible. The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit works to rescue victims and pursue justice in cases involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of individuals for sex or labor. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Deas is urged to contact detectives at 504-310-7012.

This is a developing story, and we'll update this story as we have more information.