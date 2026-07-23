Man arrested after dumping more than 100 tires along Lafayette Parish road

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette Parish man faces a gross littering charge after more than 100 tires were dumped along Lajaunie Road Wednesday night, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy spotted the tires Thursday morning while traveling to work and reported the dumping to the Real Time Crime Center for investigation.

Suspect identified, arrested before noon

RTCC agents worked to identify the vehicle involved. Deputies located the truck and trailer, and the suspect was taken into custody before noon Thursday.

Nolan Bonnett, 65, was arrested in connection with the illegal dumping and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Tires collected, to be properly disposed

As part of an ongoing partnership, a Parish Proud inmate work crew and supervising Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the site and collected all 106 dumped tires. The tires will be transported for proper disposal.