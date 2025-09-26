Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Man accused of shooting his mother

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
Posted

Lafayette Police booked a local man in connection with the shooting of his mother.

Julian Parson, 40, was booked with domestic abuse battery with the use of a weapon resulting in serious injury.

Police say they were called to a home on Leonie Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. They learned a man and his mother had an argument, and she was shot and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.