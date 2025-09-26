Man accused of shooting his mother

Lafayette Police booked a local man in connection with the shooting of his mother.

Julian Parson, 40, was booked with domestic abuse battery with the use of a weapon resulting in serious injury.

Police say they were called to a home on Leonie Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. They learned a man and his mother had an argument, and she was shot and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.