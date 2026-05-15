Man accused of shooting at pregnant ex while she was holding a baby

Carencro Police arrested a Lafayette man and booked him with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at his pregnant ex while she was holding a baby.

Deon'tre Glaude, 23, was booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder and one count aggravated criminal damage to property.

CPD says they were called to a home on Prejean Road on Thursday, where they learned the Glaude had gone there to pick up some clothes and got into an argument with his estranged girlfriend. He allegedly threatened her, and she tried to shut the door to the home. As the door was closing, Glaude allegedly pulled a gun and fired through the door toward the victim.

The victim is pregnant, and when he fired the gun she was holding an infant in her arms. There were several other people in the home at the time, police say.

His bond is set at $325,000, records show.