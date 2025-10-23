Mama Joe Project hosts Community Engagement Forum at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter invites the public to attend the Mama Joe Project Community Engagement Forum on Saturday, October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bayou Bijou Theater located in the Student Union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (620 McKinley St., Lafayette, LA).

The forum will feature the inspiring documentary My Mama Joe, Hope & Help, which explores family caregiving, resilience, and community strength. Following the screening, attendees are invited to a live Q&A session with experts on caregiving, psychology, and communication sciences.

Panelists include:

Joshua Hamer, PhD – Medical Psychologist, Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, TX)



Valanne MacGyvers, PhD – Caregiver and Psychology Faculty, University of Louisiana at Lafayette



Natalie F. Douglas, PhD – Speech Pathologist and Alzheimer’s Association Research Grant Awardee



Delores Hurst – Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter

“This forum brings together caregivers, professionals, and community members > to share knowledge, hope, and connection,” said Delores Hurst, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter. “We’re proud to host this meaningful event that combines education and storytelling in support of our community.”

Admission is free, and concessions will be provided. The event is open to all ages.