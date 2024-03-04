Making healthy groceries to celebration National Nutrition Month

In honor of National Nutrition Month, SWLA Center for Health Services will host several events to help folks make healthy choices.

First, the Makin' Groceries Mobile Market in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank will make stops at Lafayette, Crowley, and Lake Charles Sites.

The dates for the Mobile Market are as follows:



Crowley, 526 Crowley Rayne Highway - March 14th – 10am - 12pm



Lafayette, 500 Patterson Street - March 15th 12pm - 2pm



Lake Charles, 2000 Opelousas Street - March 16th - 10am - 12pm

There also will be several healthy food demonstrations in presented by the Registered Dietitian, Madison Ledoux.

She will show patients healthy recipes to follow, and the importance of building a healthy and balance plate. Her food demonstration schedule is:



SWLA CHS Lake Charles Site, 2000 Opelousas Street - March 5th - 10am - 12pm



SWLA CHS Oberlin Site, 112 N. Sixth Street - March 12th - 10pm - 12pm



SWLA CHS Crowley Site, 526 Crowley Rayne Highway - March 19th - 10am - 12pm



SWLA CHS Lafayette Site, 500 Patterson Street - March 26th - 10am - 12pm

You can find more information about this agency by visiting their website here.