Major road project begins in Youngsville with $8.6 million investment to widen South Larriviere Road

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A major road improvement project is finally getting underway in Youngsville, Louisiana, with crews breaking ground this week on South Larriviere Road.

The $8.6 million project will transform the roadway from Highway 92 (Young Street) to Chemin Metairie Parkway, including widening the road, raising its elevation, and adding sidewalks.

Drainage will also be improved with new curbs and gutters replacing the current open ditches.

"This project in its entirety is $8.6 million in construction dollars, and for the amount of work that's happening here, it's gonna be a complete transformation that's gonna give the residents of Youngsville infrastructure that matches the pace and the quality of our growth," Mayor Ken Ritter said.

Construction is scheduled to begin next week and will continue for approximately 12 months.

Motorists should expect delays and road closures throughout the construction period.

The groundbreaking ceremony was on Thursday, June 26, at 1:30 p.m. at the LaSalle Regional Retention Ponds, located at 333 South Larriviere Road.

