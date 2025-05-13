Major gas leak at Himbola Manor causes shutoff

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a major gas leak at Himbola Manor Apartments Monday night.

Lafayette firefighters responded at around 8:20 p.m. on May 12, 2025, after tenants contacted 911 to report the smell of natural gas, authorities say. Crews arriving on the scene discovered a gas line cracked behind one of the apartment buildings.

According to the fire department, Atmos Energy was called out to the scene to assess the situation due to the location of the break. The main gas line was then shut off at the only meter feeding the complex, causing gas to all the apartments to be disconnected.

The management of the complex was notified about the situation, according to Fire Chief Robert Benoit. Management indicated that a plumber would be contacted to repair the gas line.