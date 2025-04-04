Watch Now
UPDATE: All lanes reopen following crash on I-10

All travel lanes on I-10 Eastbound have been re-opened.

——————-

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a crash on I-10 Eastbound near University Avenue (Exit 101).

Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into the guardrail. The driver was transported to a local hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Due to the incident, I-10 eastbound is reduced to one lane. Motorists in the area should expect significant delays.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

