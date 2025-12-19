Major crash shuts down Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. — A major crash involving a vehicle and a Greyhound bus left one person injured and shut down Southeast Evangeline Thruway.

The northbound lane of the Thruway is closed at Seventh Street as Lafayette Police Department works to establish a crime scene and conduct an investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes until further notice.