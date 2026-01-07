Major Crash Near Comeaux High School in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A major crash was reported Wednesday near the intersection of 100 West Bluebird Drive and West Digby Drive, close to Comeaux High School.

Officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities also confirm that the incident did not result in any road closures and traffic in the area is moving normally.

No further details, including the cause of the accident, were immediately available.

Motorists are reminded to always drive cautiously in school zones and residential areas.

