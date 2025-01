LAFAYETTE PARISH — A major traffic accident has shut down all lanes of East Willow Street at Dogwood Drive, according to Lafayette Police.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Willow Street. As of now, all lanes at the intersection remain closed, and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.

Police have not released further details about the crash or if there are any injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.