Maddie's Footprints walk honors babies gone too soon

LAFAYETTE PARISH — “Even the smallest life leaves the deepest impact.” a beloved quote by Co-Founders of Maddie's Footprints, Lori and Travis McGrew.

Once a year a local organization hosts a special walk that serves as not only a way to raise funds to support their cause, but to give parents and family of infant and pregnancy loss a day to celebrate those special days they missed out on.

A full interview with Mandy Cushing, the Executive Director of Maddie's Footprints, including Maddie's story, event details, and what to expect

Footprints Forever Walk to benefit babies lost too soon

All details about the event including how to register are included in this article.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the 16th annual Maddie’s Footprints Forever Walk will be held in River Ranch, Lafayette. An event that honors babies gone too soon while raising vital support for grieving parents. Mandy Cushing, Executive Director of Maddie's Footprints, tells KATC that they are currently anticipating nearly 1,500 participants.

Registration and packet pickup occur at 6:45 AM; however, online registration is encouraged. You can find a link to register here

The walk begins at 8:00 a.m. with a one-mile route, followed by a 5K at 8:45 a.m. at River Ranch Town Square.

Organized by Maddie’s Footprints and Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children's Hospital, the fundraiser helps the nonprofit provide financial and emotional support to families facing miscarriage, stillbirth, or the loss of an infant. A presentation will follow at 10 a.m., bringing the community together in remembrance.

Lori and Travis McGrew are the proud parents of Madeline Noelle McGrew, the baby girl who the non-profit organization Maddie's Footprints is named after.

Maddie’s Footprints was established in 2010 in memory of their daughter Maddie, who was stillborn in 2009.

"During their pregnancy, she was diagnosed with Trisomy 18, which is not compatible with life." says Mandy Cushing, telling the story on the organization's behalf. She continues to explain how the knowing and hoping prior to the loss of Maddie inspired the organization.

"Through the process of being pregnant, not knowing what the outcome was going to be and in hopes that they would still bring home their baby girl, they had a lot of support from their family and friends and Maddie was then born sleeping, she was born to heaven. They had a community of friends and family and just so much love coming out from the community and supporting them that they wanted to give back." - Mandy Cushing, Executive Director of Maddie's Footprints

This couple took the weight of the loss and decided to help others going through the same unimaginable journey through their non-profit that was started the following year. In 2024, Maddie's Footprint's helped 511 families. Mandy says over the years they have helped thousands.

Maddie's Footprints offers services to 19 parishes in Louisiana for those experiencing pregnancy and infant loss.

"No one is ever denied." says Mandy Cushing, "No questions on income are ever asked."

Those services include:



Financial contributions to the funeral or cremation

A licensed social worker, Ashley, who offers one-on-one counseling

Anticipatory grief counseling for parents who learn they have a pregnancy not compatible with life

Counseling for grandparents as well as both parents

Peer to Peer gatherings to help those who experienced this loss find a community, including Mommy's Brunches and different events tailored to Dad's and their interests as well

If you know someone who is interested in any of these services ,you can apply on their website, which you can find here.

This year medals will be handed out to the top three male and female participants in separate age groups.

KATC was given a sneak peek at those awards

The sweatshirt is also an item that will be for sale at the walk, which you can purchase using cash or Venmo at the event.

After the walk, a special event featuring bubbles, provided by their presenting sponsor, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's, and the bubbles will be used to celebrate the lives and memories of those who have passed away too soon. There is also a birthday cake every year in honor of every baby being remembered.

Mandy recalls from prior years parents sharing a similar sentiment about the walk, cake, and bubbles, "This is the baseball game I didn't get to attend. This is the dance recital I never got to attend."

“We expect about 1,500 people this year,” said Mandy Cushing, Executive Director of Maddie’s Footprints. “Every participant gets a bag filled with sponsor gifts."

Participants can register online or on race day, with age-group medals awarded to top finishers and family-friendly activities available after the walk. Organizers ask runners to arrive early before River Ranch road closures. More information and registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Lafayette/FootprintsForever.

In special loving memory of Madeline Noelle McGrew