Machete attack leaves woman injured, dog dead

A Lafayette Parish man is behind bars, accusing of attacking a woman and killing a dog with a machete.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies were called to 400 block of Petite Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. They found that a man had attacked his dog with a machete, and then attacked a woman who was trying to call 911.

Deputies allege that Joshua Carpenter, 41, injured the woman and fatally injured the dog with the machete.

He was booked with domestic abuse aggravated assault, interfering with emergency communication and aggravated cruelty to animals.

This case remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.