On Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26, 2025, weather permitting, a Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) contractor will be conducting a drone survey of the LUS overhead electric line along Kaliste Saloom Road from Ambassador Caffery to Evangeline Thruway/Highway 90.

The drone will fly 150 to 250 feet above ground level in accordance with FAA regulations. The surveying is routine and is for maintenance purposes.

If you have any questions, please call LUS Dispatch at 337-291-5700.