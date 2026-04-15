LUS warns of billing scam

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is issuing an urgent warning to customers following reports of phone scams. These scammers pose as LUS representatives and use tactics to demand immediate payment.

Scammers typically contact customers via phone and threaten to disconnect electric service within the hour unless a "delinquent bill" is paid immediately. Scammers will often demand payment through non-traceable methods, such as pre-paid debit cards or gift cards.

To protect yourself, it is important to understand the official communication procedures used by LUS:



Past Due Notifications: LUS sends reminders regarding past due accounts via automated calls or mailed postcards.

Mandatory Verification: Account verification is always required before any bill status or personal details are discussed with a customer.

Secure Payments: While LUS offers the option to pay over the phone, this process is handled through a secure automated system and never by a live person unless initiated by the LUS customer.

LUS urges customers to remain vigilant and follow these safety protocols:



Slow Down: Scammers create a false sense of urgency. Take your time to assess the situation by going to your My Account and reviewing your account.

Verify Information: Ensure any information provided by a caller matches your most recent LUS bill.

Inspect Emails: Double-check the sender's full email address for subtle misspellings. Hover your mouse over links—don't click—to see the actual destination URL.

Watch for Red Flags: Be wary of poor grammar, spelling errors, or threats of immediate disconnection.

If you receive a suspicious call, you should hang up immediately. Don't share any personal or financial information, call police to report the fraudulent activity, and also call LUS directly at the number that's on your bill: 337-291-8280.