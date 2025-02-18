LUS warns customers of suspicious activity

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is warning customers to be cautious of people engaging in deceptive practices, including falsely claiming affiliation with LUS.

LUS has received several calls about a group of individuals claiming to be sales representatives from Mayer Solar soliciting information and using the LUS logo without approval, according to a spokesperson for LUS. As a reminder, LUS representatives will have proper LUS identification.

Please report any suspicious activity to the Lafayette Police Department. If LUS customers have questions about LUS correspondence, please call Customer Service at 337.291.8280.