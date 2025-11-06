LUS suspends late fees during federal shutdown

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is temporarily suspending late fees for LUS customers through November 30, recognizing the potential financial hardships many may be experiencing due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

Governor Jeff Landry recently signed a statewide Emergency Declaration for Louisiana in response to the shutdown’s effects. In alignment with the declaration, LUS will work with affected customers individually to establish flexible payment arrangements for a portion of their outstanding balances.

“Our focus is ensuring customers facing furlough or financial hardship have a clear path forward to maintain essential utility services,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “LUS remains committed to being responsive in providing the stability our residents need while this situation continues.”

Through November 30, on a case-by-case basis, LUS utility customers can call Customer Service to request a payment arrangement for a portion of their outstanding balances. Those who can continue making regular payments are encouraged to do so through one of the following methods: online at www.lus.org [lus.org] (using My Account, Quick Pay, Digital Wallets, Scan to Pay or Walmart Bill Pay), by mail (P.O. Box 4024-C, Lafayette, LA 70502), by telephone at (337) 291-8280, in person at 1875 W. Pinhook Road and 2701 Moss Street or drive-thru at 2701 Moss Street to keep their account balance current.