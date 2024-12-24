LUS recognized for helping out after hurricane

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for supporting electric power restoration efforts in Tallahassee, Gainesville, and Lakeland, Florida. For its mutual aid efforts in 2024, LUS received a total of four commendations.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, City of Tallahassee requested LUS to provide mutual aid utility restoration assistance in preparation for Hurricane Helene. LUS committed 17 employees and multiple vehicles to assist in restoring power to approximately 70,000 customers in three days.

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, Hurricane Helene restoration efforts in Tallahassee were completed, and the crews went to Gainesville to assist restoring power to approximately 67,000 customers in five days.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, Lakeland Electric requested LUS to provide mutual aid utility restoration assistance in preparation for Hurricane Milton. LUS committed 17 employees and multiple vehicles to restore power to approximately 90,000 customers in 11 days.

“Mutual aid is an important part of what we do,” said Jeffrey Stewart, LUS Director. “This recognition reflects the dedication, skill, and heart of every lineman and support staff who answered the call.”

LUS is a member of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates the mobilization of utilities support and resource availability during disasters.