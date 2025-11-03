LUS offers more ways to pay your bill

LAFAYETTE, LA– Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has announced expanded customer payment options through Paymentus.

There are now 38 locations that are available in the City of Lafayette to use, and thousands of locations throughout the U.S.

In addition to the ways already available, customers now will have the option to pay their bills through the following options:

Walmart Bill Pay (WMBP): Request same-day processing at the Walmart MoneyCenter or Customer Service. A small processing fee will apply.

Scan to Pay: In-store retail cash payments accepted at Dollar General, CVS, Walgreens, and Office Depot. A small processing fee will apply.

PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Google Pay digital wallets.

Customers using Scan to Pay will select $Cash in the portal and choose which store they want to pay their bill. They will receive a barcode via email or text that will expire after 24 hours. Bring the barcode to the selected store and pay the bill in cash.

Customers using WMBP will go to Walmart and tell the associate they would like to have their payment processed using same-day WMBP. They will need to provide their account number, phone number, and identification. Cash, debit cards, and UCards™ will be accepted.

"Our goal is to make paying LUS bills as simple and convenient as possible," said LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart. "By adding the option to pay your LUS bill while shopping at these stores, we are saving time and adding flexibilty for our customers."

To make a payment or to view a list of locations, go to ipn4.paymentus.com/rotp/laus [ipn4.paymentus.com].

Additionally, LUS customers still have the option to pay using lus.org/myaccount [lus.org] or lus.org/quickpay [ce.ebill.lus.org], scheduling automated drafts, through the phone system, by mail, and in-person at any Customer Service location.