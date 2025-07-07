LUS: No lead found in distribution lines

LAFAYETTE, LA– Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has completed a detailed inventory of its water service lines and reports that its distribution system contains no lead services lines, no galvanized lines requiring replacement, and no lines with unknown lead status.

This work was completed in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rules Revisions, which were finalized on October 16, 2024. These updated regulations require public water systems to identify and report the materials used in all water service lines.

To comply with the Rules and Revisions, LUS conducted two rounds of field investigations. The first round began in September 2024 and ended in October 2024. The second round began in March 2025 and ended in April 2025. The investigations included visual inspections, review of records, and statistical analysis.

“LUS is committed to providing safe, high-quality drinking water to the City of Lafayette and our wholesale customers,” said LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart. “Our service line inventory confirms that our system meets EPA’s latest requirements and reflects our long-standing investment in maintaining a safe and reliable water system.”

For more information about LCRR and frequently asked questions, please visit https://www.lus.org/lcrr/ [lus.org] or https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/revised-lead-and-copper-rule [epa.gov].