LUS lifts boil order

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areasnorth of Willow Street, south of Gloria Switch Road, east of Roger Road, and west of Wilderness Trail – except for small areas of Lafayette Parish Water District North (WDN) customers located within these boundaries.

Lafayette Parish Water District North customers should go to lpwdn.com/alerts for WDN boil advisory updates.

Officials say they are asking all residential and business customers to continue to assess their water lines for any leaks or breaks:

• Be on the lookout for water in unexpected areas

• Report any water pooling or flooding in your neighborhood or other areas to LUS at (337) 291-5740