LUS launches new online electric outage reporting option

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has launched a new online reporting option for electric outages to further streamline customer communication and enhance the efficiency of emergency response.

LUS customers can now go to map.lus.org [map.lus.org] and submit a form by clicking on the red “Report an Outage” button located at the top-right corner of the screen. Customers can continue to report an outage by calling LUS Dispatch at 337-291-5700.

“This new feature of the Outage & Events Map directly enhances our operational awareness during weather events and system disruptions,” said LUS Director Jeffrey Stewart. “By enabling customers to report outages with a few clicks, our Dispatch team receives precise data faster, allowing us to deploy restoration crews more efficiently and reduce overall response times.”

This online form is strictly dedicated to LUS electric outages. Any issues regarding LUS water or wastewater services must be reported to LUS Dispatch. For internet or TV issues, customers should visit lftfiber.com [lftfiber.com] or call 337-993-4237.

“Modernizing our municipal services is about meeting residents where they are,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Providing a digital platform to report electric outages gives our community immediate access to the tools they need during stressful moments.”