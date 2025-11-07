LUS issues boil water advisory notification

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in the areas north of E. Willow Street, south of Gloria Switch Road, west of Saw Mill Road, and east of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food. The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To see if your home or business is in the affected area, please visit LUS’s Outage & Events Map at https://www.lus.org/map/ [lus.org].

This affects 4,610 customers, according to an LCG spokesperson.

To ensure water safety and quality, the advisory will remain in effect until water pressure is normalized and collected water samples are cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health.

Several schools, including J.W. Faulk Elementary School and David Thibodaux STEM Academy, are in the zone. We reached out to LPSS about that, and they told us they were notified by LUS as the order was being issued, and they sent this message to parents:

"LUS has issued a boil advisory for the area that includes your child’s school. Please know we have bottled water available for students and staff, and our custodial team is covering all water fountains and any other drinking water sources on campus."

