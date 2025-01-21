LUS issues boil advisory for north of I-10

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System has issued a boil water advisory for areas north of I-10.

Customers in the affected area need to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep or rinsing food. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

To see if your home or business is in the affected area, visit LUS’s Outage & Events map.

LUS said, if you suspect a leak, try to identify where the leak is and turn the water off at the hand cut-off. The hand cut-off valve is found a few feet from the meter. If you cannot locate the hand cut-off valve, please dial 311.

LUS asked all residential and business customers to assess their water lines for any leaks or breaks and to continue water conservation measures.

• Do not drip/run water from your faucets

• Be on the lookout for water in unexpected areas

• Report any water pooling or flooding in your neighborhood or other areas to 311

This boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.