LUS completes storm restoration following Hurricane Debby

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has completed storm restoration in Florida following Hurricane Debby.

LUS provided mutual aid utility restoration assistance to the City of Tallahassee by committing 15 employees and 11 vehicles to restore power to 12,000 customers.

“We stand with the communities facing the aftermath of these devastating storms," said Jeffrey Stewart, LUS Director. "LUS is committed to offering our support to help Tallahassee recover and rebuild, just as they have helped us in the past.”

Following the Tallahassee restoration, the City of Gainesville requested LUS linemen assist in their Hurricane Debby restoration efforts. Working with Gainesville Regional Utilities, service was restored to 10,000 impacted customers.

The collaboration between LUS and neighboring cities like Tallahassee and Gainesville underscores the spirit of cooperation and mutual assistance that defines the public power community. Through APPA's mutual aid network, utilities across the nation come together in times of crisis to provide vital assistance and resources to communities in need.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel