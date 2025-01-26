Lunar New Year celebration in Lafayette highlights culture and tradition

LAFAYETTE, KATC — On Saturday afternoon, the Chinese Association, in partnership with the World Language Academy, hosted a vibrant celebration of the 2025 Lunar New Year in Lafayette. The event, rich in cultural traditions, offered a unique opportunity for the community to come together and embrace the diversity that makes this holiday special.

A Celebration of Culture and Tradition

Music filled the air as attendees gathered to celebrate this annual event, which is not celebrated on a fixed date each year but rather follows the lunar calendar. According to Belinda Zhuo, President of the Lafayette Chinese Association, the Lunar New Year is an important occasion that brings families and communities together.

“This is a big holiday in Chinese custom,” Zhuo explained. “Traditionally, it’s an abundance of food, of course, and family.”

For many in the community, the celebration is a chance to connect with their heritage and pass down traditions to younger generations. “Many of our longtime members, like 30, 40-plus years, make this our home,” Zhuo said. “Our children grow up here, attend the schools, and we want to take the opportunity to bring our culture and celebrate with everyone.”

An Inclusive Experience for All

The event offered a rich tapestry of experiences for attendees of all ages. For Justin Trosclair, a parent at the event, it was a moment to celebrate his mixed heritage with his daughter. His wife is Chinese, and they are committed to embracing both cultures.

“We really want her to speak the language and not feel out of place,” Trosclair said. “Being a part of the community is just a huge step forward for her.”

The importance of fostering cultural understanding was echoed by Principal Jeremiah Jenkins of the World Language Academy, who attended the event.

“Our country is made up of different cultures and different backgrounds,” Jenkins said. “It’s very important that kids understand the influence that other cultures have on our country.”

Generations Coming Together

The celebration also bridged the gap between generations, with activities that brought together both young children and older family members. Six-year-old Zenia Mayon, who attended the event, shared her excitement about participating in the traditions of her heritage.

“It’s like a Chinese celebration with family and friends,” Mayon said, proudly holding an envelope containing a dollar bill—part of the tradition of giving “lucky money” during the New Year celebrations.

When asked if $1 was a lot of money, Zenia laughed and said, “No, I want $100!”

A Look Ahead to Fall 2025

As the festival came to a close, it was clear that the spirit of the Lunar New Year would continue to live on in the community. In fact, Principal Jenkins said that the World Language Academy is accepting applications for both Mandarin and Spanish immersion programs for the Fall of 2025. Mandarin immersion will be available for grades K through 5, while Spanish immersion will be offered for K through 1st grade.

For more information about the programs, parents are encouraged to visit the website below.

As this year’s Lunar New Year celebration reminded us all, cultural traditions are not just about honoring the past but also about connecting with the present and future generations.

World Language Academy

https://www.lpssonline.com/departments/academics/world-language-immersion