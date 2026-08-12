Luc Godin returns to lead Louisiana Men's Tennis program

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Tennis program reached back into its recent past as Luc Godin will return as head coach for the 2026-27 season, Interim Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Trey Frazier announced on Wednesday.

Godin, who previously served three seasons as head coach at UL from 2021-24, spent the past two years as associate head coach at the University of Washington.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luc back home to Louisiana and have him lead our men’s tennis program,” Interim Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Trey Frazier said. “His extensive coaching and recruiting experience, combined with a proven track record of success at every level, make him an outstanding fit for our program. Luc’s deep connections to the Lafayette tennis community will be invaluable as we continue to build on the program’s success, graduate our student-athletes and compete for championships.”

In his first stint as head coach at Louisiana, Godin led the Ragin’ Cajuns to year-end ITA team rankings of No. 61 in 2022 and No. 74 in 2023. In three seasons as head coach, Godin’s players earned six All-Sun Belt singles accolades and three doubles teams earned All-Sun Belt honors.

From 2017-20, Godin was the Associate Head Coach at Louisiana, with the team going 52-23 over those three seasons and finishing in the ITA year-end rankings every year.

In his first season on Esmail’s staff at Washington, the Huskies broke into the national top 40 and advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2022. Washington finished the season 17-9, including an 8-5 record in its first season in the Big Ten, and a fourth-place finish in the conference. The Huskies then advanced to the Big Ten Championship semifinals before falling to Harvard in the opening round of the NCAA Championships.

Washington’s No. 37 year-end ranking was its highest since 2013. Senior Cesar Bouchelaghem became the first Husky since 2013 to win a match at the NCAA Singles Championship, finishing the season ranked No. 42 nationally in singles. Senior Dzianis Zharyn also earned a year-end

national singles ranking, coming in at No. 121.

In 2025-26, Godin was part of a Huskies staff that faced 12 ranked teams during the season while helping to achieve success on the recruiting trail, with a projected top-25 class of prospects in 2026 set to make their way to Seattle in the fall. The doubles team of Soham Purohit and Brett Pearson posted a 17-9 record in duals action and finished No. 76 in the final ITA rankings.

“It is a true privilege to rejoin the Ragin’ Cajuns family as the head men’s tennis coach,” Godin said. “I want to thank (University President) Dr. Ramesh Kolluru, (Interim Athletic Director) Trey Frazier and (Senior Associate Athletic Director) Tom Burke for turning this possibility into a

reality.

“The pride, energy and community support in Lafayette and across Acadiana makes this a great place to compete and develop student-athletes. I want to thank Rahim Esmail and the University of Washington for a great run during the past two years. I can’t wait to get back on the court and get to work.

A native of Petit-Rocher, New Brunswick, Canada, Godin was a ranked junior player in Canada and competed in multiple future, satellite and semi-professional tournaments in North America before turning to coaching.

In 2020-21, Godin left Lafayette for one season and helped Tyler Junior College in Texas win the NJCAA National Championship including a 13-0 dual record. The team won five flights at the national championships: No. 1, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 singles, and No. 2 doubles. Godin also

coached the women at Tyler JC in the mid-2000s to three NJCAA championships.

Godin has found success coaching both men and women, as he spent six seasons as a women’s assistant coach in the SEC, three at Auburn and three at Arkansas. In his last season at Arkansas in 2016, he was named the ITA Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year. Godin helped the

Razorbacks reach consecutive NCAA tournaments in 2015 and 2016, finishing both years ranked in the top-40. Yuliya Lysa qualified for the NCAA Singles tourney both years as well.

At Auburn, Godin assisted in a huge turnaround as the Tigers went from 5-18 in 2011 the year before his arrival, to 19-9 and advancing to the NCAA Championship second round with a No. 25 final ranking in 2013.

Godin was also Head Coach of the women at Northwestern State University in 2010-11 and the head men’s coach at D-II Drury University in 2009-10.

He earned his bachelor's degree in General Studies, Exercise Science, at University of the Ozarks in 2006 before earning his master's degree in Health and Human Performance from Northwestern State University in 2009.

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