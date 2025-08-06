LTS rolls out enhanced bus tracking system with mobile access

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Transit System announced the launch of an upgraded GPS-enabled Bus Tracker on Wednesday.

The Bus Tracker is now available to the public at ridelafayette.com. This tool is designed to make it easier for riders to track buses, view routes, and plan their trips in real time from any mobile device or computer, officials say.

While real-time bus tracking isn’t a new idea for the system, the previous system needed key technology upgrades to better meet the needs of today’s riders. This improved platform reflects Lafayette’s continued investment in smarter, more user-friendly tools that enhance everyday services and make public transportation more accessible.

The new Bus Tracker uses GPS data from devices installed on every bus to deliver live location updates and estimated arrival times. Riders are also encouraged to subscribe to [lafayettela.gov/alert]LafayetteNOW transit alerts to receive updates directly to their phones, including route changes, service interruptions, and other important notices. To subscribe to transit alerts, text “Join Transit” to 31002.

Public transit plays a vital role in keeping our community connected—providing reliable transportation for residents to work, school, healthcare, and more while easing congestion and supporting a more sustainable future.

To track a bus in real time or explore routes and schedules, visit ridelafayette.com.