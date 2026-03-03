LSU Health Shreveport launches Louisiana's first hybrid doctor of physical therapy program in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LSU Health Shreveport cut the ribbon Monday on what officials are calling a statewide first — a hybrid Doctor of Physical Therapy program — at its newest campus location at 902 Coolidge St. in Lafayette.

Partners say the program will expand access for students in Acadiana and help address healthcare workforce needs across the region.

Sharon Dunn, professor and dean of the School of Health Professionals and Sciences of Academic Administration at LSU Health Shreveport, spoke at the ceremony about the value physical therapists bring to patient care.

"Physical therapists bring to the health care team uh expertise in human movement and human performance so fall prevention, musculoskeletal or orthopedic care, neurologic, patients that have had spinal cord injuries or, or strokes or brain injuries we're really good at getting people back to mobility and back into a quality of life so this community is going to really win with this program here and in both quality of life and return to function," Dunn said.

The program was developed in partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General, the Louisiana Department of Health, and Rehab Essentials. The inaugural class has already been accepted.

