LSP: Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette; one dead

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend in Lafayette.

According to Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, just after 4 a.m., Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Sybil Drive.

Investigators are working to process the scene and gather more information, Bourque said.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, officials report.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched early Saturday morning to the 100 block of Sybil Drive in reference to a residential burglary. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle in the immediate area. When approached, the car accelerated toward a responding officer. The vehicle then struck a responding officer. Shortly after being struck, an officer discharged their LPD-issued firearm at the vehicle. Louisiana State Police were requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

In accordance with LPD protocol, the officer who discharged their firearm will be placed on paid administrative leave, as maintained by Lafayette Police.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

Anyone with information is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting Isp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.