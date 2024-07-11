LSP investigating Lafayette deputy-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police Detectives are now investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead.

LSP says they were called in to investigate the shooting, which involved a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Wagon Trail Road near Carencro.

One person, identified by the LPSO as Tony Pollard, died in the incident. No officers were harmed, and troopers say their investigating is underway.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

LPSO sent us a release about the incident as well. They say that deputies found Pollard in the area; he was under investigation for a series of violent crimes committed over the last several days.

When they made contact with him to take him into custody for a warrant accusing him of armed robbery, Pollard "refused to comply with multiple verbal commands given by deputies and moved in a threatening manner which resulted in the deputies responding with deadly force," the release states.

Pollard was wanted for Armed Robbery stemming from an incident on July 4, 2024 in which two firearms were stolen and was also named as a suspect in at least two other cases involving firearms offenses which took place since then, the release states.