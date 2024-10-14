LSP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Troopers say they began the investigation at midnight on October 12; the crash happened near the intersection of La. 93 and Vatican Road in Lafayette Parish.

"Since the crash, our troopers have diligently investigated all aspects of this case. Our team has been following several leads, gathering crucial evidence, and successfully obtaining video footage that has been instrumental in identifying a suspect. However, because of the complexity of this investigation, we cannot release further details right now," a release states. "We fully recognize the public's interest in this case and have been in close communication with the family. Our foremost priority is to ensure justice is served while maintaining the integrity of the investigation."

Troopers say they will release more information as soon as they can. But in the meantime, they're asking anyone with information about the case to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880. To report anonymously, visit: http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org] and click on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victim's family; that post identifies the victim as Christopher Melancon, 40, and says he died at a local hospital. State Police confirm that Melancon was the victim in the crash.

Here's the link if you can help.