LSP: Impaired driving checkpoint planned for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — With the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop I plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from approximately 8 pm to 4 am at an undisclosed location in Lafayette Parish.

"Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others," explained State Trooper Thomas Gossen.

Nearly half of the fatal crashes investigated statewide last year involved an impaired driver, according to Gossen.

Alcohol, prescription medications and other drugs have many effects on the body. These substances can impair vision, alter the sense of time and space, impair the fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle and decrease reaction times.

"If you feel different, you drive differently," said Gossen.

Drivers are encouraged to either designate a sober driver before going to a place where alcohol will be consumed, or use an alternate ride home such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support and funding for this checkpoint is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.