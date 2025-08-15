LPSS tightens policy after scrutiny of manager’s personal use of school truck

Employees who use school-issued vehicles for personal tasks may be subject to additional tax liability, according to a policy adopted by the Lafayette Parish School Board at Thursday’s meeting.

In response to a question about whether the change stems from reports that Maintenance Manager John Young has been using his school-issued truck for personal activities, like hooking up a party barge to it, school spokeswoman Tracy Wirtz says the policy revision came about as part of a routine review.

“LPSS leadership reviews policies throughout the year, as evidenced in the majority of board meeting agendas and minutes, and makes recommendations to the board accordingly,” Wirtz wrote in an email response.

The revised policy reads: “The employee understands that the personal use of the vehicle may result in income to the employee at an amount required by the lRS.” That means employees who abuse their vehicle for personal reasons, and are caught doing it, can be taxed at 70 cents per mile, the federal mileage reimbursement rate for 2025.

