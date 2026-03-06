LPSS teacher fired; under investigation by LPD

An Acadiana High teacher has been terminated and is under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.

KATC's policy is to identify public officials or employees accused of wrong-doing only after they have been arrested or charged, so we're not identifying the teacher at this time.

Lafayette Police confirm they have received a complaint against the teacher and that complaint is under investigation.

Lafayette Parish School System officials confirm he was terminated on Friday, March 6.

