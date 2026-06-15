LPSS suspends summer student programs Tuesday due to threat of heavy rainfall

LAFAYETTE, La. — Due to the threat of substantial rainfall and out of an abundance of caution, the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) will suspend all student summer programming on Tuesday.

The closure applies to all students participating in LPSS summer programs, including summer school, English learner programs, special education classes, and Jump Start summer programs.

This closure applies to students only. All LPSS school-based staff are expected to report to their work sites as scheduled, and District Office personnel should also report to work as normal.

Participation in band, athletics, and other extracurricular activities will be strictly voluntary. Students involved in these activities should monitor communications from their directors, coaches, or sponsors regarding any schedule changes or updates.

LPSS will continue monitoring weather conditions and will share additional information if needed.