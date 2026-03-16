LPSS students can wear sweatpants on Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 11 PM Monday night until 9 AM Tuesday morning.

Lafayette Parish School System students will be allowed to wear sweatpants to help them stay warm, especially while waiting for the bus. Blue jeans remain part of the standard LPSS dress code and may also be worn.

Families are reminded:

Kindergarten–5th grade: Jackets or coats with hoods are permitted.



Jackets or coats are permitted. Grades 6–12: Jackets or coats are permitted, but must be hoodless in accordance with district policy.

Thank you for helping ensure students arrive warm, comfortable, and ready for a productive instructional day.