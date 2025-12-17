LPSS strengthens anti-vaping efforts at middle and high schools

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is strengthening efforts to address vaping on middle and high school campuses as part of its commitment to student safety and well-being, according to a spokesperson for LPSS.

Beginning January 6, safety supervisors and LPSS staff will conduct random classroom screenings using existing detection systems. Students’ personal belongings may be searched. Students found in possession of a vape will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with district policy.

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said the focus is on prevention, not punishment.

“Student safety includes physical health,” Touchet said. “When something threatens students’ well-being, we have a responsibility to respond so they can stay healthy, focused, and ready to learn.”

These efforts build on safety measures already in place across LPSS campuses, including weapons detection systems, double-entry into schools, school resource officers, campus fencing, real-time monitoring, and tools that support rapid emergency response, according to LPSS.