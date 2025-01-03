LPSS reminds parents of dress code for cold weather

Students in the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) return to class on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, and LPSS is advising families and staff to prepare for a week of cold temperatures.

Daily temperatures are forecast to begin near freezing levels, with highs not expected to exceed the 40s, they say.

To ensure student comfort and safety, LPSS would like to remind the community of the following guidelines from the 2024-25 Dress Code and encourage appropriate preparations:

Uniform Guidelines for Students:

Khaki or navy blue pants.

Hoodless sweatshirts in school-approved colors.

Coats or jackets of any color or print, as long as they are hoodless.

Knit caps, earmuffs, and gloves (may only be worn outdoors).

Uniform shirts or principal-approved spirit shirts must be worn under any sweatshirt or jacket.

Parent Recommendations:

Ensure students are dressed warmly each day with approved clothing items.

Provide students with caps, earmuffs, and gloves for outdoor use only.

Confirm uniform compliance while also prioritizing warmth.

School Staff Encouragement:

Limit outdoor activities while daytime temperatures remain below 50 degrees.

Plan alternative indoor activities to keep students engaged and comfortable.

LPSS appreciates the cooperation of families and staff as we work together to prioritize student safety and well-being during this period of cold weather.

Additional information regarding the 2024-25 Dress Code Guidelines [drive.google.com] can be found at lpssonline.com [lpssonline.com].