LPSS Releases 2025–26 Student Transportation Information

Transportation information for Lafayette Parish School System students is now available online for the 2025–26 school year. Families can access bus stop locations, pickup/drop-off times, and more via the LPSS website.

Parents and guardians can check the bus stop locations here. On that page, you can check routes for kids who live in-zone, and for kids attending magnet academies.

If your student’s information is unavailable or you have additional questions, you can fill out this form: Transportation Assistance Form, or call the LPSS Transportation Call Center at (337) 521-RIDE (7433). The call center opens on Monday, and will be open weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

If your student is not currently registered as a bus rider, you can call the Transportation Call Center to complete that process.

The release states that all information is subject to change prior to the first day of school. Student-specific transportation details will also be available in the Parent Portal and JCampus app as soon as possible.