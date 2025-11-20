LPSS ranks #1 Large School System in Louisiana, according to LDOE data

The Louisiana Department of Education has released its annual School Performance Scores, and Lafayette Parish students continue to make steady academic gains. LPSS earned a District Performance Score of 87.5 (B), and K–12 students reached their highest combined state test performance since 2018.

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. said the results reflect the district’s commitment to growth, one of its Core Values of Growth, Culture, Opportunity, and Safety. “Strong instruction, high expectations, and meaningful support are driving our students forward in both academics and the values our stakeholders have identified,” he said.

The Core Report, introduced in September, gives the community a clearer view of how schools are performing in relation to the four core values. Each school receives ratings in these areas, followed by a midyear check in February to monitor improvement and guide next steps. Core Reports for every school are available at ChooseLPSS.com [lpssonline.com].

Key Highlights from LDOE’S Report

LPSS is the #1 Large School System in Louisiana (more than 29,000 students) based on overall District Performance Score (DPS).

(more than 29,000 students) based on overall District Performance Score (DPS). LPSS ranks #1 in Region IV and V and among all large districts in the K–8 and high school Progress Index measuring student growth.

in Region IV and V and among all large districts in the K–8 and high school Progress Index measuring student growth. 21 schools increased their School Performance Score.

increased their School Performance Score. 98% of LPSS schools earned an A or B in student growth.

of LPSS schools earned an A or B in student growth. J.W. Faulk Elementary earned its highest score ever. Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary grew their score by 9.8 points, improving the letter grades for both ACE schools to a C.

earned its highest score ever. grew their score by 9.8 points, improving the letter grades for both ACE schools to a C. High schools posted their strongest ACT index results since 2019.

28 schools were named Top Gains Honorees for earning an A in progress.

were named Top Gains Honorees for earning an A in progress. 13 schools were named Opportunity Honorees for strong performance in serving specific student groups, often outperforming 90% of schools statewide.

were named Opportunity Honorees for strong performance in serving specific student groups, often outperforming 90% of schools statewide. Over 50% of our Pre-K sites attained the highest rating possible, outperforming the state average.



State performance reports can be found at the Louisiana Department of Education website [doe.louisiana.gov].