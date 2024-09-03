LPSS pledges support for students, faculty after three die over the weekend

LPSS has issued a statement following the deaths of two students and a coach in separate incidents this past weekend.

Here's the statement:

"Lafayette Parish School System employees express their profound sorrow following the tragic loss of two of our students and an assistant coach over the weekend. The deaths of the 17-year-old sophomore from Comeaux High School and the 18-year-old senior from Carencro High School in two separate incidents have devastated our entire community. Additionally, we mourn the loss of the assistant girls basketball coach at David Thibodeaux Stem Magnet Academy who was senselessly shot and killed while patronizing a local business.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by these losses. We promise to support the students, faculty, and staff of each school community as they grieve these sudden deaths.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the tragedies of the past weekend."