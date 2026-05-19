LPSS offering free training, increased pay for bus drivers

The Lafayette Parish School System is continuing its efforts to recruit bus drivers by offering free CDL training and recently increasing pay across the district’s bus driver salary schedule.

The Lafayette Parish School Board approved a new pay scale for bus drivers that raises salaries by approximately $4,000 across the schedule as LPSS works to attract and retain drivers ahead of the 2026-27 school year. Several longtime drivers are also expected to retire at the end of the current school year, creating additional opportunities for new applicants.

LPSS is making it easier for interested applicants to get started by providing free CDL training for individuals who want to earn the credentials necessary to become a school bus driver. The next training session will be held June 27-29.

Here are the details:

“Bus drivers are some of the most important people in our district because they build relationships with students and families every single day,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet. “They are often the first smile a student sees in the morning and the last one before they head home. We want people who care about students and want to make a difference in our community.”

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency diploma to qualify for the training program.

People interested in becoming a bus driver or signing up for the upcoming CDL training session can learn more at ChooseLPSS.com.